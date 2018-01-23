BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's How To Post GIFs On Instagram

tech

Here's How To Post GIFs On Instagram

You can now add GIF "stickers" from Giphy to your Instagram stories.

By Nicole Nguyen

Headshot of Nicole Nguyen

Nicole Nguyen

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 23, 2018, at 4:26 p.m. ET

"GIF stickers" are now a thing you can add to your Instagram stories.

GIF stickers are rolling out to all Instagram users today. Like the current stickers available for Instagram Stories, the new GIF stickers can be added or pinned to videos and photos in Stories. You can see what&#x27;s trending or search for different GIF stickers, which are provided by Giphy.
Carl Court / Getty Images

GIF stickers are rolling out to all Instagram users today. Like the current stickers available for Instagram Stories, the new GIF stickers can be added or pinned to videos and photos in Stories. You can see what's trending or search for different GIF stickers, which are provided by Giphy.

I originally thought Instagram was finally letting people post regular GIFs to their feed, but no, it's just premade GIF...stickers...

But there is a way to post (actual) GIFs to Instagram. Keep reading. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
oscar.go.com / Via giphy.com

But there is a way to post (actual) GIFs to Instagram. Keep reading.

First, make sure you have the latest version (29) of the app.

In iOS, open the App Store app. Go to the &quot;Updates&quot; tab (bottom right), and if Instagram appears under &quot;Pending,&quot; update the app.Troubleshooting note: Even after updating, I didn&#x27;t see the GIF stickers update. I had to uninstall and reinstall the app to force the new feature to appear. If you don&#x27;t see the GIF update at first, try that! The feature is, indeed, rolling out to everyone today.In Android, open the Play Store app. Go to the menu (top left), select &quot;My apps &amp; games,&quot; and under the &quot;Updates&quot; tab, check for Instagram and tap Update.
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

In iOS, open the App Store app. Go to the "Updates" tab (bottom right), and if Instagram appears under "Pending," update the app.

Troubleshooting note: Even after updating, I didn't see the GIF stickers update. I had to uninstall and reinstall the app to force the new feature to appear. If you don't see the GIF update at first, try that! The feature is, indeed, rolling out to everyone today.

In Android, open the Play Store app. Go to the menu (top left), select "My apps & games," and under the "Updates" tab, check for Instagram and tap Update.

After selecting a photo or video to add to your Story, tap the Stickers icon.

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT

You should see a new option for "GIF."

The new icon is itself a GIF. Heh.
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed

The new icon is itself a GIF. Heh.

There, you can search for terms like "snow," "faces," "Kardashian," "sup," "pizza," etc.

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

The GIF stickers look something like this.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

By pressing down and holding the GIF sticker, you can pin it, too.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT

And that's about it for GIF stickers!

Now, if you want to post *actual* GIFs on Instagram, there are a couple of apps that can help you do that.

On Giphy.com, click on any GIF and select the Instagram share button, then enter your email address.

Giphy / Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

Then, you'll get an .mp4 movie file in your inbox. You can download the file to your Camera Roll and upload it to Instagram.

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT

GIFVid ($1) is an iOS app that can convert GIFs to video files on your phone.

There are a bunch of apps that do the same thing in the App Store: A similar app, called GIF cracker, is free.
itunes.apple.com

There are a bunch of apps that do the same thing in the App Store: A similar app, called GIF cracker, is free.

GIF to Video is essentially the same app for Android.

play.google.com

iPhone users can also turn their Live Photos into GIFs or movies using an app called Lively.

itunes.apple.com

✨Please GIF responsibly. ✨

Video: I Make GIFs For A Living

youtube.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT