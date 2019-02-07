 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Reporting To You

Update Your iPhone ASAP — There's Now A Fix For The Group FaceTime Flaw

Update Your iPhone ASAP — There's Now A Fix For The Group FaceTime Flaw

You should update your iPhone's iOS software as soon as possible.

By Nicole Nguyen

Nicole Nguyen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 7, 2019, at 3:26 p.m. ET

Apple&#x27;s Craig Federighi demonstrates group FaceTime during the 2018 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference on June 4, 2018 in San Jose, California.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Apple's Craig Federighi demonstrates group FaceTime during the 2018 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference on June 4, 2018 in San Jose, California.

Today, Apple released a software update, iOS 12.1.4, that includes an important fix for a bug in the Group FaceTime video chat feature.

The security flaw gave callers access to the call recipient's microphone and front-facing camera. "We again apologize to our customers and we thank them for their patience," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement.

After performing a security audit, the company also discovered a previously unreported vulnerability in a separate feature that allows participants to capture Live Photos during a FaceTime call. "To protect customers who have not yet upgraded to the latest software, we have updated our servers to block the Live Photos feature of FaceTime for older versions of iOS and macOS," the spokesperson said.

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

You should update your iPhone as soon as possible to receive the latest product security updates.

This is especially important when an update offers a patch for a serious vulnerability! It's simple to do: Back up your iOS device, connect to a Wi-Fi network, go to Settings > General > Software Update to install the latest version of the operating system, iOS 12.1.4

Here's a more comprehensive guide to updating your phone, and what to do if your storage is full.

Grant Thompson, a 14-year-old from Arizona, and his mother tried to warn Apple about the Group FaceTime bug for weeks before the company finally acknowledged the issue. The company is compensating the Thompson family for reporting the bug, and contributing an additional gift to the teen's education. Daven Morris of Arlington, Texas is also credited for reporting the flaw in Apple's security updates.

Apple’s comment on today’s software update, which includes a fix to the Group FaceTime big. The company is also compensating the Thompson fam for reporting the flaw and contributing a gift to the teen, Grant Thomspson,’s education
nic nguyen @itsnicolenguyen

Apple’s comment on today’s software update, which includes a fix to the Group FaceTime big. The company is also compensating the Thompson fam for reporting the flaw and contributing a gift to the teen, Grant Thomspson,’s education

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT