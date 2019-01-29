A FaceTime Bug Allows You To Access Someone's iPhone Camera And Microphone Before They Pick Up

A bug in FaceTime, Apple's video and audio chat service for iPhones, allows callers to access the microphone and front-facing video camera of the person they are calling, even if that person hasn't picked up.

A video showing the series of steps required to trigger the bug went viral on Twitter and Snapchat. 9to5Mac reproduced the steps and reported that "the bug does not seem to expose the video camera for covert spying — just the microphone." However, a test by BuzzFeed News confirms that an iPhone's front-facing video can be accessed.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said the company is "aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week."

In BuzzFeed News' test, an iPhone X was used to initiate a FaceTime video call to a recipient using an iPhone 8. After following the instructions outlined by 9to5Mac, the iPhone X caller could hear audio from the iPhone 8's microphone. After the call recipient pressed the volume-down button, footage from the iPhone 8's front-facing camera could be seen on the iPhone X — even though the call recipient using the iPhone 8 had not answered the call.