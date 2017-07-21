You Should Really Update Your iPhone Right Now

In rare cases, software updates may cause data loss — or even "brick" your phone (meaning it won't respond if you try to turn it on or connect it to a computer). You can *never* be too careful!

You can back up your precious memories via iCloud (Settings > tap on your name at the top > iCloud > scroll down to iCloud Backup "on").

If you don't have enough space on your iCloud account, connect your iPhone to your computer and back up via iTunes. There may be a pop-up asking you if you Trust This Computer (say yes), and a prompt to enter your passcode. Once the device is connected, click the name of the device in iTunes > Summary. In the Backups section, select This Computer on the left, and then Back Up Now on the right.

You can verify the backup was successful by going to iTunes Preferences and clicking Devices. All of your backups should be listed there.