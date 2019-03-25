Apple is holding its annual spring event on Monday at its headquarters in California, where the company is expected to announce two new services, including an Apple News subscription service and a TV streaming platform with original shows developed by Apple, which would compete with streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The company is also rumored to be developing an iPhone-connected credit card, which it may announce at the event.

The company led up to the event by announcing a series of product updates last week, including the long-awaited next generation of its AirPods wireless earphones, a new iPad Air, an updated iPad Mini, and updated iMacs. In the past, Apple has saved its product update announcements for the actual event, but it took a different approach this year. This has raised expectations for what it will debut on Monday.

The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, on Monday, March 25, starting at 10 a.m. PT.