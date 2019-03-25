AppleTV+ Is Apple’s New Streaming Service For Shows And Movies

Apple is getting into the original content game. At an event held at its Cupertino, California, headquarters, the company announced a new streaming service called AppleTV+, which will host a slate of exclusive TV shows and movies produced by the tech giant.

Through iTunes, Apple has long rented and sold entertainment — but today’s announcement marks the first time the company has seriously embarked on making its own video content. Apple’s first original shows were Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps. Today, it expanded its programming offerings to dozens of new star-studded shows.

Unlike Netflix, which prides itself on plucking actors out of obscurity and making them stars, Apple is leaning heavily on well-known names, like actors Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Octavia Spencer, to lure audiences. Directors Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Sofia Coppola, Ron Howard, M. Night Shyamalan, and Damien Chazelle also made appearances in a trailer introducing the new service. Apple sees its service as “the destination for the highest-quality originals.”

Spielberg, Abrams, Aniston, and Witherspoon, as well as actors Jason Momoa and Kumail Nanjiani, appeared onstage at the event. Oprah was the announcement's "one more thing" surprise. The media mogul is bringing a documentary, a not-yet-named series, and conversations between the host and authors of Oprah's Book Club selections to Apple's platform.