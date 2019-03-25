Apple Has A New Credit Card. Here’s What You Need To Know.

The Apple Card will be built into the Apple Pay wallet app and also come as a physical titanium card. Customers will earn 2% cash back on card purchases made via Apple Pay and 1% on those made on the physical card.

Apple announced Monday that it will be rolling out a new product called Apple Card. It’s a fully functioning credit card that will work worldwide and be built directly into the Apple Pay wallet app.

There will also be a physical "titanium, laser‑etched" card to use in places that do not accept Apple Pay. Apple

The Apple Card, which will be available this summer, has been rumored for some time. It is the first credit card offered by Goldman Sachs and will use MasterCard’s payment network. Apple announced the credit card at an event Monday in which it also discussed changes to Apple Pay — including transit payments being rolled out in major cities in the US, such as Portland, Chicago, and New York City — and its subscription news service (Apple News+) and slate of original programming (AppleTV+).

To help manage usage, the card will track what customers spend and when payments are due. Apple

Apple Card will use machine learning and Apple Maps to describe where and when transactions happened. And it will also provide weekly and monthly spending summaries. Customer service for the card can be reached via iMessage.

Apple’s rewards program is called Daily Cash. Apple

Users will receive 2% cash back on general purchases or 3% on purchases from Apple. If they use the physical Apple Card credit card, they get 1% back. Users can accrue an unlimited amount of Daily Cash.

There will be no fees of any kind on Apple Card: no late fees, no annual fees, no charges for international transactions, and no fees for going over the credit limit. Apple

Apple also noted some security and privacy features. Apple

Apple Card’s payment system will be protected by one-time dynamic number codes and Face ID or Touch ID. The physical titanium card does not have any numbers on it at all. Apple won’t be able to track any sort of spending data from Apple Card and won’t be storing any of the information on its servers. And it said Goldman Sachs “will never share or sell your data to third parties for marketing or advertising.”

It’s too early to know if Apple Card will be a hit, but people on Twitter were kind of freaking out about the news. Apple Card is getting a real laser-etched titanium card. People bout to flex so hard with this

Apple: we present to you Apple Card Us: what about a better front camera Apple: I SAID WE PRESENT TO YOU A MOTHER FUCKING APPLE CARD. Us: but it’s been like 7 years since you guys updated the front- Apple: WHAT PART ABOUT TITANIUM DO U NOT UNDERSTAND Us: I’ll take 7.

I like the new Apple Card I just don't know how I'm going to fit them in my ears.

the new flex is tapping your apple card at starbucks with airpods in