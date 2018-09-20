Amazon Just Announced An Alexa-Powered Microwave And Bunch Of New Echo Devices

A slew of audio accessories: Echo Link Amp and Echo link to connect hi-fidelity devices with Alexa; Echo Sub which adds a subwoofer to a multi-room Echo audio setup; and Echo input which connects any existing speaker with Alexa.

New Echo devices: There's a new Echo Dot, Amazon's small, budget-friendly Alexa-powered smart speaker, and Echo Plus, a hub for smart home devices. The new Echo Show has a bigger display and better audio.

Amazon just announced a slew of new products and features, including an Alexa-enabled microwave (actually) and a, uh, wall clock.

The devices are all part of Amazon’s ambitions to integrate Alexa everywhere so users can ask questions and buy things with their voices, at any time.

During last year’s event, Amazon unveiled the Echo Spot, a little round smart speaker with a screen and video conferencing camera, a second-generation Echo, and the Echo Plus, which is designed to automatically connect to smart home devices.

An estimated 43 million Americans own a smart speaker, NPR and Edison Research reported in July 2018. And according to research from Strategy Analytics, the Google Home Mini, which is powered by the Google Assistant, was the world’s best-selling smart speaker during the second quarter of 2018, with 2.3 million units shipped. The Echo Dot, which was last updated in 2016, followed closely behind, with 2.2 million units shipped.