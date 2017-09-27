Here Are All The Big Announcements From Amazon's Surprise Event

Amazon held an unannounced press event today, where it rolled out a slew of new Alexa-enabled devices: There is an all-new Echo along with the Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Echo Buttons, Echo Connect, and a new Fire TV. Several of these come with bundled pricing. It also announced a deal with BMW to put Alexa in those vehicles, new international availability, and a ton of new features — from international calling to a greatly enhanced ability to control smart home devices. Here are all the most important updates.