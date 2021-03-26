 Skip To Content
Jessica Simpson Revealed She “Doesn’t Want” An Apology From John Mayer After His “Disrespectful” Comments About Their Sex Life Recently Resurfaced

"You can’t take it back."

By Natasha Jokic

Picture of Natasha Jokic Natasha Jokic BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 26, 2021, at 12:08 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson revealed her thoughts on the recent John Mayer backlash.

Jessica Simpson
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

For context, John faced criticism after he shared his thoughts on male privilege in the music industry following the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

John Mayer
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

At the time of the documentary’s release, many people began re-examining the way young women celebrities were treated by men in the ’00s, with particular criticism being directed at the behavior of interviewers such as David Letterman, and even Britney’s own ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake.

And John also decided to join the conversation, revealing that he “almost cried while watching the film.”

“I almost cried five times during [Framing Britney Spears]," John told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. "I have a very strong feeling that a lot of these things that happen to female performers is endemic to being female."

John Mayer performing onstage
Leah Puttkammer / Getty Images

However, many people weren't buying John's comments given his own treatment of women in the music industry. One name that was raised was Jessica Simpson, who John dated on and off during the ’00s.

John and Jessica
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

In particular, John's previous derogatory comments toward Jessica stuck out to many. In 2010, he spoke about their sex life in graphic terms during an interview with Playboy.

John and Jessica
L. Cohen / Getty Images

"Sexually it was crazy,” he said. “That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm. Did you ever say, 'I want to quit my life and just fucking snort you? If you charged me $10,000 to fuck you, I would start selling all my shit just to keep fucking you.'"

Well, Jessica has now addressed these comments resurfacing during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show ahead of a new edition of her memoir, Open Book.

The memoir, in part, deals with their relationship, with Jessica claiming that John was “emotionally manipulative” during their time together, with her eventually using alcohol to cope with the anxiety it caused.

John talking into Jessica&#x27;s ear
James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

“Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally,” she wrote. “I constantly worried that I wasn’t smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win. My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves.”

However, Jessica has now revealed that she doesn't want a Justin Timberlake–style public apology from John.

Jessica outside
Gotham / GC Images

“I definitely don’t feel that I am owed a public apology,” she told Tamron. “I mean, you can’t take it back. I'm a very forgiving person, but I'm also honest."

Jessica on The Tamron Hall Show
Tamron Hall

"If I'm going to talk about stuff that caused me pain, I'm going to be honest with it,” she added. "He might not be sorry, and that's okay — we were on/off, on/off at that time."

"That was a time in my life where I was very manipulated, but also very in love — or seemingly," she continued. "I wouldn't expect an apology, I don't think there's a need for an apology because I feel like people end up finding their way to let you know they're sorry."

Jessica posing at a press event
David Livingston / Getty Images

“To talk about anybody sexually is kind of disrespectful. But that’s on him," she added.

Tamron Hall and Jessica Simpson on a split screen
Tamron Hall

John did apologize for his comments to Jessica back in 2010, but Jessica told Oprah at the time that she didn’t accept it.

Jessica smiling
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

"He did apologize,” she said. “I don't accept it. It's just one of those things that…I don't resent him. I'm just going to let that go. That part of my life is over."

As for Jessica, she hasn't watched Framing Britney Spears — saying that it would trigger anxiety for her.

"I know Britney and I know what she went through,” Jessica told Tamron. “It's so, it's so hard, because it's so many people's opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being, because inside we're really just, you know, we are normal."

You can read more about Framing Britney Spears here.

