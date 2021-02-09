Justin Timberlake’s Instagram Is Being Flooded With Demands For Him To "Apologize" To Britney Spears After A New Documentary Caused Huge Backlash

ABC/Hulu/FX

"He has gone on television and pretty much said you broke his heart," Diane said. "You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering — what did you do?"

Diane went on to tell Britney that her sexualized image had "disappointed a lot of mothers in this country," before showing her a quote from the then-First Lady of Maryland who said she'd "shoot" the singer if she had the opportunity. Diane appeared to defended the comments, suggesting that Britney was a "bad example for kids."