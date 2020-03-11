Sponsor Coke Blasted US Soccer For Its "Offensive" Comments That Women Players Aren't As Skilled As Men

Lori Chalupny playing for the US in front of a Coca-Cola sign in 2015 in San Jose, California.

US Soccer sponsor Coca-Cola has blasted the organization and demanded meetings after the group's lawyers argued women players on the national team should not be paid the same as men because they are not as skilled and work less-demanding jobs.

"We are extremely disappointed with the unacceptable and offensive comments made by US Soccer," said a spokesperson for Coca-Cola to BuzzFeed News in a statement. "We have asked to meet with them immediately to express our concerns."

"The Coca-Cola Company is firm in its commitment to gender equality, fairness and women’s empowerment in the United States and around the world and we expect the same from our partners," the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for Volkswagen, the major presenting partner sponsor of US Soccer, declined to comment on the court filings, but said its goal was to "make soccer the preeminent sport in America by raising the game for all who participate," including the US Women's national team.

"We believe in equality, inclusion and access, for players, for coaches and for fans," the spokesperson said.

However, prior to passing the request for comment to his US colleagues, a senior Volkswagen spokesperson in Germany told BuzzFeed News, "I myself can hardly believe that these quotes were made or meant that way."

It comes after attorneys for US Soccer made a controversial argument in a court filing Monday as part of the lawsuit over equal pay brought by the US Women’s National Team.



"The job of a [men’s national team player] carries more responsibility within US Soccer than the job of a [women’s national team] player.”

US Soccer also pointed to biological differences and “indisputable science” to argue that women should be paid less because the men’s team “requires a higher level of skill” than the women’s team.

The US women, who won last year's World Cup, are asking for some $67 million in back pay for what they claim is US Soccer’s violation of the Equal Pay Act. A jury trial is expected in May.



Secret, another sponsor, had previously donated money directly to the women's team to help "close the pay gap." A spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, “We believe that women are deserving of equal pay and equal opportunity and we’re supportive of all those who courageously fight for this. We will continue to support the players, the USWNT, and all women, by using our brand voice and platform to help push for tangible change.”

Nike — a major US Soccer sponsor who released an ad in the wake of the women's World Cup win celebrating the team for inspiring "a whole generation of boys and girls to talk and win and stand up for themselves" — declined multiple requests for comment.