United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, holds the trophy as she celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the Women's World Cup final soccer match.

Shortly after the final whistle solidified that the US women had clenched their fourth World Cup victory, the packed, exuberant crowd inside France's Stade de Lyon went from cheering to chanting "equal pay!" a powerful reminder that the record-setting team is still in the crux of another battle for fair treatment.

In March, 28 members of the 2015 women's team, including current players Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, sued the US Soccer Federation over gender discrimination. In their lawsuit, the players accused their governing body of shortchanging them in pay and working conditions when compared to the men's national team, which has not played nearly as well, didn't qualify for last year's World Cup, and has not attracted anywhere close to the record ratings and audiences as their female counterparts.

In fact, the women's soccer games have generated more revenue than the men's over the past three years, as CNBC points out. From 2016 to 2018, women's games generated $50.8 million in revenue, compared with $49.9 million for the men's matches.

The women's fight for equal pay and treatment took on even greater significance this summer as the team, which went undefeated last year and has been basically crushing everything, dominated the World Cup. The team secured the US its second consecutive title and fourth championship, which is a record.

“At this moment of tremendous pride for America, the sad equation remains all too clear, and Americans won’t stand for it anymore," Molly Levinson, the spokesperson for the USWNT players in their equal pay lawsuit, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "These athletes generate more revenue and garner higher tv ratings but get paid less simply because they are women. It is time for the Federation to correct this disparity once and for all.”

According to the New York Times, the prize money for this year's Women’s World Cup is $30 million. The men's 2018 World Cup for men had $400 million.

So, after their win on Sunday, the crowd and internet erupted, calling out the disparity and supporting the women's team in their fight for better treatment.