The World Cup Crowd Starting Chanting "Equal Pay" Righter After The US Women Won

Also: "put them in charge of training the men's team."

By Brianna Sacks

Last updated on July 7, 2019, at 4:07 p.m. ET

Posted on July 7, 2019, at 3:39 p.m. ET

Francisco Seco / AP

United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, holds the trophy as she celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the Women's World Cup final soccer match.

Shortly after the final whistle solidified that the US women had clenched their fourth World Cup victory, the packed, exuberant crowd inside France's Stade de Lyon went from cheering to chanting "equal pay!" a powerful reminder that the record-setting team is still in the crux of another battle for fair treatment.

In March, 28 members of the 2015 women's team, including current players Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, sued the US Soccer Federation over gender discrimination. In their lawsuit, the players accused their governing body of shortchanging them in pay and working conditions when compared to the men's national team, which has not played nearly as well, didn't qualify for last year's World Cup, and has not attracted anywhere close to the record ratings and audiences as their female counterparts.

In fact, the women's soccer games have generated more revenue than the men's over the past three years, as CNBC points out. From 2016 to 2018, women's games generated $50.8 million in revenue, compared with $49.9 million for the men's matches.

The women's fight for equal pay and treatment took on even greater significance this summer as the team, which went undefeated last year and has been basically crushing everything, dominated the World Cup. The team secured the US its second consecutive title and fourth championship, which is a record.

“At this moment of tremendous pride for America, the sad equation remains all too clear, and Americans won’t stand for it anymore," Molly Levinson, the spokesperson for the USWNT players in their equal pay lawsuit, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "These athletes generate more revenue and garner higher tv ratings but get paid less simply because they are women. It is time for the Federation to correct this disparity once and for all.”

According to the New York Times, the prize money for this year's Women’s World Cup is $30 million. The men's 2018 World Cup for men had $400 million.

So, after their win on Sunday, the crowd and internet erupted, calling out the disparity and supporting the women's team in their fight for better treatment.

US fans now chanting "Equal pay! Equal pay!" A reminder that the entire #USWNT is suing US Soccer, and Pinoe lit FIFA up yesty for its abysmal treatment of the women's game.
Nancy Armour @nrarmour

US fans now chanting "Equal pay! Equal pay!" A reminder that the entire #USWNT is suing US Soccer, and Pinoe lit FIFA up yesty for its abysmal treatment of the women's game.

Videos capture the stadium ringing with calls for "equal pay" as FIFA President Gianni Infantino walked onto the field to greet the winning team. On Friday, Infantino had proposed doubling the prize money for women who play in the World Cup, but it would still be far less than the men's purse.

🗣 EQUAL PAY #USWNT
Mina Park @minapark

🗣 EQUAL PAY #USWNT

A few days before the final game, more than 50 members of Congress wrote a letter to the president of US Soccer demanding to know why the federation pays its women players so much less than the men, pointing out that, despite doing the same job, "the U.S. Men’s National Team, USWNT players are receiving inferior wages, working conditions, and investment from U.S. Soccer.”

"The inequities that these women champions have faced as members of the USWNT are indefensible," the letter states.

Lawmakers pointed out that the "three-time world championship winning team received $1.725 million for winning the 2015 World Cup, just one-third of the $5.375 million that the US Soccer awarded the men's team for losing in the 16 round of the Men's World Cup."

Furthermore, the letter notes, a woman player's base salary is about $30,000 less than a man's and, when including bonuses, comes out to be 38% less than a male player's income.

Now can the #USWNT get equal pay? https://t.co/SPuwU8TRXK
Chuck Schumer @SenSchumer

Now can the #USWNT get equal pay? https://t.co/SPuwU8TRXK

Like the members of Congress, people across the internet let out another, collective, "wtf, give them their money," after the women delivered another impressive performance.

Give them their money!!! #USWNT
gmac1108 @Gmac1108

Give them their money!!! #USWNT

"Speaking of earned — PAY THEM!"

@USWNT Speaking of earned - PAY THEM!
kimberly boyce @kboyceq

@USWNT Speaking of earned - PAY THEM!

People also pointed out that, not only does the USWNT consistently play better than the men, they bring in more money for the US Soccer Federation.

It’s insanely fucked up that not only does the #USWNT make less money and play better, but they also make @ussoccer WAY more money. 2019 forecasted profit for #USWNT: over $5 million 2019 forecasted profit for the men: negative $1 million
Travis Helwig @travishelwig

It’s insanely fucked up that not only does the #USWNT make less money and play better, but they also make @ussoccer WAY more money. 2019 forecasted profit for #USWNT: over $5 million 2019 forecasted profit for the men: negative $1 million

Also, despite winning the whole damn thing, the women get much less than the men: $250,000 compared to $1.1 million.

Let’s talk about this pay inequity. The women get $250,000 for their win. And if the men won? They’d get $1.1 million: https://t.co/NJKl7qpm6Q
Emma @EmmaDiltz

Let’s talk about this pay inequity. The women get $250,000 for their win. And if the men won? They’d get $1.1 million: https://t.co/NJKl7qpm6Q

Several people also described fans' energy and dedication, noting that bars were packed starting at 7:30 a.m. on the west coast. (This reporter also checked out a bar for reporting purposes and it too was at capacity).

We went to three different bars to watch the game, all at capacity. Don’t say women’s sports don’t make $. pAy UP #USWNT
Sarah Karlan @SkarSkarSkar

We went to three different bars to watch the game, all at capacity. Don’t say women’s sports don’t make $. pAy UP #USWNT

Users also criticized how soccer's governing bodies treat women's teams, pointing out that FIFA scheduled two other championship games on the same day as the women's final, which "never happens during men's finals."

Did you know FIFA scheduled two other championship games on the same day at the Women’s World Cup final tomorrow? Never happens during men’s finals. #respect #equalpay #watchthewomen https://t.co/ZrAxSQlLC7
Juli Briskman @julibriskman

Did you know FIFA scheduled two other championship games on the same day at the Women’s World Cup final tomorrow? Never happens during men’s finals. #respect #equalpay #watchthewomen https://t.co/ZrAxSQlLC7

Several others also compared the women's recent victories to the men's and argued that, based on performance, they should actually be paid more, because #math.

I see 0 valid reason to pay US Women's Nat'l Team the same as the US Men's Nat'l team b/c: USWNT •4 World Cups •4 Olympic Golds USMNT •0 World Cups •0 Olympic Golds Pay USWNT *Multiple Times* of what USMNT is paid THAT would be the fair &amp; just thing to do✊🏾 #WorldCupFinal
Qasim Rashid, Esq. @QasimRashid

I see 0 valid reason to pay US Women's Nat'l Team the same as the US Men's Nat'l team b/c: USWNT •4 World Cups •4 Olympic Golds USMNT •0 World Cups •0 Olympic Golds Pay USWNT *Multiple Times* of what USMNT is paid THAT would be the fair &amp; just thing to do✊🏾 #WorldCupFinal

The mood, basically:

FUCK YOU PAY THEM #USWNT
Esmé Weijun Wang • 汪蔚君 @esmewang

FUCK YOU PAY THEM #USWNT

👏 BITCH 👏 BETTER 👏 HAVE 👏 MY 👏 MONEY https://t.co/Pc7wJCopfL
Kim says pay them their damn money @lgbtqfc

👏 BITCH 👏 BETTER 👏 HAVE 👏 MY 👏 MONEY https://t.co/Pc7wJCopfL

Also, fun fact: This year's impressive final World Cup match was contested by two female head coaches for the first time since 2003, also highlighting how rare it is for women to lead women's national soccer teams. As the AP reports, "of the 954,943 coaches worldwide tracked by FIFA, 93 percent are men."

So, this might be a good idea:

@nrarmour Put them on charge of training the men’s team
khawla nuseir @drpharmajo

@nrarmour Put them on charge of training the men’s team

(And pay them for it).

