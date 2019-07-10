The US Women's Soccer Team Used Their Victory Parade As A Platform To Fight For Equal Pay

"Pay us, bitch." -Ashlyn Harris using pages of their pay gap lawsuit as confetti

Usa Today Sports / USA TODAY Sports

On the heels of their historic World Cup win, the US women's national soccer team celebrated with an enormous ticker tape parade through the streets of New York City.

While dancing on floats, sipping champagne from bottles, and waving to their adoring fans, the world champions used the festivities — and their social media — to advocate for equal pay, an issue they've been fighting for for months. In March, 28 members of the national team — including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe — filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation over unequal pay between the men's and women's teams. The women said they're paid significantly less than the men's teams despite their outstanding performance.

The prize money for the 2019 Women’s World Cup was $30 million, compared to the men’s 2018 World Cup prize, which sat at a cool $400 million, according to the New York Times.

Additionally the women's games reportedly generate more revenue than the men's.

“Our lawsuit is in the fucking trees. Pay us, bitch.” My god this is legendary.

At one point, goalkeeper Ashlynn Harris posted Instagram stories in which she crumbled pages of their lawsuit to use as confetti in the parade. "Our lawsuit...in the fucking trees, biiitch," she can be heard saying. "It's a fucking lawsuit, pookie!" she said in the following clip, where she's seen kicking pages of it around the floor of City Hall. Then, Allie Long, a midfielder on the team, crumbles a page and shoves the whole thing in her mouth. "Pay us, bitch," Harris says.

Bruce Bennett / Getty Images United States Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro

During his remarks on the steps of City Hall, United States Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro was drowned out with chants of "equal pay" from the crowd.

Cordeiro acknowledged the chants, saying "we hear you, we believe in you, and we’re committed to doing right by you." "US Soccer has invested more in women's soccer than any country in the world, and we will continue to invest more in women's soccer than any country in the world," Cordeiro said. "And we will continue to encourage others, including our friends at FIFA, to do the same." "We believe at US Soccer that all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay," he added. "And together, I believe we can get this done. Because as this team has taught us, being the greatest isn't just about how you play on the field — it's about what you stand for off the field." Megan Rapinoe, addressing the crowd after Cordeiro, thanked him for his support and said she believes he's committed to fixing the sport's gender pay gap. "I think he's with us, I think he's on the right side of things, I think he's gonna make things right," Rapinoe said.

“We look forward to holding those feet to the fire," she added.

Bruce Bennett / Getty Images, Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images Fans carry signs supporting the women's soccer team's equal pay lawsuit