"The Crown" Just Cast Its Princess Diana

Netflix announced Tuesday that newcomer Emma Corrin will be playing Lady Diana Spencer — who would go on to become Princess Diana following her marriage to Prince Charles — in Season 4 of The Crown.



"Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer," show creator Peter Morgan said in a statement. "As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.”



Corrin attended Cambridge University and has appeared in a handful of theater productions, per her CV. She will also appear in the upcoming Epix television series Pennyworth and the film Misbehaviour, starring Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.



Corrin shared the official announcement on her Instagram, revealing that she had been "glued" to the show's previous seasons.

"To think that I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal," she added.

