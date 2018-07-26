Netflix Revealed A Bunch Of New Faces That Will Be Appearing In "The Crown" Season 3, Including Who Will Play Prince Charles The streaming company also announced who would play the Queen Mother and Princess Anne, too. Twitter

The Crown — Netflix announced on Thursday who will fill the shoes of some of the show's secondary players. Following the recent reveals of Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter — who will be playing Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, respectively, in Season 3 of— Netflix announced on Thursday who will fill the shoes of some of the show's secondary players. Mark Davis / Getty Images, Netflix

Colman, as you may already know, is taking over in seasons 3 and 4 for Claire Foy, who played the Queen in seasons 1 and 2. Carter will do the same for Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret during the show's first two seasons. Netflix, John Phillips / Getty Images The Crown aims to depict the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from the very beginning until "presumably, the current day," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix.

We now know that Josh O'Connor, who starred in the 2017 film God's Own Country, will be taking up the role of Prince Charles. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images, Alex Bailey / Netflix The role was previously held by Julian Baring, who played the school-age Charles in Season 2.

O'Connor said he was "thrilled" to be joining the cast and added that the next couple of seasons "will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales's life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all." Josh O’Connor will play Prince Charles in The Crown Season Three.

Erin Doherty, who played Fabienne in a miniseries of Les Misérables, will take on Princess Anne — and folks have already snapped a few images of her on the set of the upcoming season. PBS, Alex Bailey / Netflix Lyla Barrett-Rye portrayed Anne in Season 2.

"To be part of The Crown feels both ridiculously special and surreal," Doherty said. She also expressed how grateful she is to play Anne. "She is a woman of great strength and heart — I feel privileged to fight her corner." Erin Doherty will play Princess Anne in The Crown Season Three.

And finally, the role of the Queen Mother, who was previously played by Victoria Hamilton, will now go to Marion Bailey. Andreas Rentz / Getty Images, Alex Bailey / Netflix Bailey called the show "brilliant" and said she had a "tough act to follow." "Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top-notch team," she said.

Season 3 of The Crown is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.