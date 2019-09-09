Natasha Bedingfield Says She Wouldn't Meet With Trump At The White House

BuzzFeed News

Singer Natasha Bedingfield has made it clear that she's no fan of President Trump. "If you were invited to the White House now by Trump, do you think you would go?" AM to DM cohost Alex Berg asked Bedingfield during an interview on BuzzFeed News' Twitter morning show on Monday. The question appeared to catch the British singer off guard as she took a breath before answering: "No. No, I wouldn't."

"But I am a guest in this country, so I'm respectful," the singer said. "There's some weird stuff going on," she added, referring to the current White House administration.

Bedingfield, who is promoting her new album Roll With Me, previously lended her talents to Barack Obama back in 2012 during his reelection campaign. Along with Ne-Yo, Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Herbie Hancock, and Delta Rae, Bedingfield recorded the song "Forward" to help the former commander in chief secure a second term in office. She also paid a visit to the White House when invited by Obama years ago. "I loved that Obama used 'Unwritten' in his campaign. And when I went to the White House I mentioned it to him. And he's like, 'I know, that's why you're here!'" "It's amazing to meet a president. I'm from England. I'm a foreigner. But it's just incredible and it blows my mind," she said.

Even on her new album, Bedingfield is using her platform as a recording artist to highlight how fractured the world is right now.

