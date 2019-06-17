Natasha Bedingfield Remixed The Iconic “Unwritten” Theme Song For “The Hills” Reboot

When The Hills first aired on MTV in 2009, viewers watched the introduction featuring shots of Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, and Audrina Patridge living their newfound Los Angeles lives with Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” playing in the background. Over the years, “Unwritten” has become synonymous with the hit reality series and is one of the most iconic TV theme songs.

“I wrote the song and there was this feeling of ‘Wow, I couldn’t say it any better,’” Bedingfield said in a new behind the scenes video. “It was the No. 1 pop song in America, and then MTV came to me and said, ‘We’ve got this new show, we would love to use it as our theme song.’”

Now that the show is returning to the network as The Hills: New Beginnings, Bedingfield re-recorded the song to better fit the reboot. The singer-songwriter said she was happy to go back to this hit single with a new frame of mind about a decade later.

“A lot of times with remixes, people take the original vocals and just change all the chord and the beats around it,” she said. “I wanted to re-sing it. I wanted to take where I’m at now and kind of give it that new spin.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 on MTV with most of the original cast returning for a more “grown up” look into their adult lives. Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, and Justin “Bobby” Brescia will be joined by newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee. Frankie Delgado and Jason Wahler will also be on the show with their wives, Ashley and Jen. Both Conrad and Kristin Cavallari won’t be making appearances on the reboot.