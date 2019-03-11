Kathy Griffin Has A New Film About How Her Life's Been Since That Controversial Trump Photograph

Comedian Kathy Griffin says she’s slowly being welcomed back into Hollywood after being “blacklisted” nearly two years ago for a controversial photo showcasing the star posing with a mock severed head of President Trump.

“It’s the first yes I have gotten since May 30, 2017, when the photo went live,” Griffin told Isaac Fitzgerald and Saeed Jones — hosts of BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM at South by Southwest — about her upcoming stand-up special, Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.

The film will chronicle the fallout of everything that happened to Griffin’s career when TMZ obtained a leaked photo showing the comedian holding the bloody decapitated head.

Soon after the drama, CNN terminated its contract with Griffin to co-host the network’s annual New Year’s Eve show and she lost a friendship with Anderson Cooper because of the controversy.

Griffin said that she was added to the no-fly list as a result of the photograph and that the Department of Justice was investigating her at one point.



“They were seeing if they could charge me with conspiracy to assassinate the President of the United States, which holds a lifetime sentence,” she said.