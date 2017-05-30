Kathy Griffin Says She Went "Way Too Far" With Beheaded Donald Trump Photo

A photo showing the comedian posing with a bloodied prop head of the president was widely denounced Tuesday. Griffin says she went "way too far," but the photographer defended it as a form of artistic expression.

"[I am] taking down the image. I am going to ask the photographer to take down the image, and I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong," she said.

"I am a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line and then I crossed it," Griffin said in a video posted on Twitter Tuesday evening. "I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny.

A photo of Kathy Griffin posing with a mock severed head of President Donald Trump sparked intense outrage Tuesday, prompting the comedian to issue an apology hours later.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong.

The photos were leaked to TMZ, which wrote: "Trump's critics have skewered him for inciting violence with his speech. Did Kathy do the same?"



The photographer behind the controversial picture, Tyler Shields, could not immediately be reached for comment on Griffin's apology Tuesday night, but earlier in the day, he defended the image in an interview with BuzzFeed News as a valid form of artistic expression.

"Trump is the social media president," Shields said. "He is the most polarizing president we've ever had. With any type of person like that, art is going to be made about them.

"I like to make things and let people make up their own minds about it, but I understand with this that some people will praise it and some people will absolutely hate it."

After Griffin posted her apology, the photo was deleted from Shields' website.

Shields, who is known for taking highly sexualized images of celebrities, said he photographed the comedian last week holding the bloodied prop, which he said was custom-made for the shoot.

The pair brainstormed several ideas for their photo shoot, after Griffin, whom he described as a friend, suggested she model for him again, Shields said.

"I said, 'OK, how crazy do you want to get?'" Shields recalled. "And she was like, 'I'm ready and willing to push any or all boundaries. I'm down to get political, to get naked, to do whatever.'"

"I could never have done this photo with anyone else," he said, saying that Griffin was "such a polarizing figure" and was "fearless."

The comedian had originally defended the photo on Twitter, comparing it to Trump's apparent comments about Megyn Kelly's menstrual cycle.



"1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker," she wrote. "2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

And in a behind-the-scenes video posted by the artist (then later deleted), she said, "Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise."

Shields said he communicated briefly with the star Tuesday morning to warn her the photos were set to come out.

"She was like, 'I was born ready,'" he said.

But the image was roundly denounced after its release.

On Wednesday morning, Trump responded to the image by saying that Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" and that his youngest son was "having a hard time with this."