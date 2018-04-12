Literally Everything We Know About The Tristan Thompson–Khloé Kardashian Fiasco Let's lay this all out so there's no more confusion, shall we? Twitter

Facebook

Copy

On Tuesday, reports broke that NBA player Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, has cheated on her multiple times. Neither party has confirmed nor denied any of the allegations but damaging footage has been circulating online and sources say Kardashian is distraught View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

On April 10, the Daily Mail posted exclusive footage of Thompson getting "up close and personal" with an unidentified woman at PH-D Lounge, a rooftop bar in New York City, on Saturday, April 7. on another episode of men ain’t shit Thompson was in New York for an away game. The footage shows a brown-haired woman talking intently with the basketball player before leaning in for what appears to be a kiss (it's unclear due to the hood Thompson was wearing).

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday evening, TMZ posted footage from Oct. 7, 2017, of Thompson blatantly cheating on Khloe with two women at a hookah bar in DC. You can watch the video on TMZ's site In the video, Thompson is sitting with two unidentified (seemingly not-famous) women. It begins with him clearly making out with one before the other pushes his head into her breasts while she grabs his crotch. This video is the true smoking gun of this entire cheating scandal. There's no question that it is Thompson in the video and he's literally caught being physical with two women who are not Kardashian. Hell, they're not even the same woman he was spotted with in New York! This carries the story from a possible singular incident into serial cheating territory.

Tuesday night, a woman with the Instagram handle @ms.stephaniee_ claimed to be the woman spotted with Thompson Saturday at the Four Seasons. She posted a series of dirty texts from Thompson and a sex video as "proof" of their relationship on her IG story. She even said she was pregnant . But it's most likely that she was trolling. Here's why: 1. The sex tape in question is a short clip where no faces are visible. 2. It's very easy to doctor text messages these days and there was nothing in the messages that confirmed they were actually from Thompson. 3. Everything disappeared by morning, including the account itself.

What really ended it for ol' girl's story is that on Wednesday morning, TMZ updated its story about the likely hoax and said the woman in the photo TSR posted is actually an Instagram model named Lani Blair Blair allegedly works at strip club in the Bronx — it's unclear if she herself performs, waits tables, or has another role at the club. We don't know much else about her because her Instagram page is private. However, she does appear to have some celeb followers, including Snoop Dogg and Blac Chyna. Page Six reported that she didn't show up to work after the news broke and that her phone is off.

At the time of the TMZ video (October 2017), we know that Thompson knew Kardashian was pregnant because the Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode in which they announce the pregnancy to their families was filmed on Aug. 25, 2017. So, this season on #KUWTK Khloé and TTD (Tristan Thomson, Devil) announced their pregnancy. That scene was filmed on August 25th 2017. #KUWTKE https://t.co/uO02u8Ggsb

ADVERTISEMENT

This also means that KUWTK not only back-filmed (read: fake reenacted) Kardashian excitedly finding out she's pregnant, but did so on Oct. 10, 2017 — three days after Thompson allegedly cheated. And, just two days later, on October 10th, Khloé filmed herself in post (fake) pregnancy test bliss. #KUWTKE

Whew, OK, are you still with me? This is the conclusion of the presented evidence — but now comes all the messy reactions and rumors that followed. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF E! / Via giphy.com

Most of the general initial reaction consisted of people feeling bad for Kardashian because she had just posted a beautiful photo of her and Thompson on her Instagram saying their daughter was expected "any day now." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Kardashian has been very vocal about how in love and happy their relationship is both online and on KUWTK. There's also the fact that for years she went through a lot with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, including infidelity. The reality star has said that their turbulent marriage is why she put off having children. So for her to end up having to go through this anyway — with the man she did trust enough to have a baby with, literal weeks/days before labor — garnered a lot of sympathy.

BUT there were also more than a few petty Bettys who remembered that the pair started dating while Thompson's last ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, was still pregnant with his first child and chalked this scenario up to karma. Craig appeared to speak out against that response by posting this on her Instagram story. Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/alleyesonjordyc/?hl=en

ADVERTISEMENT

Another unexpected person to speak out in defense of Kardashian was Amber Rose. The two have a sordid history , but Rose chose to show support on Instagram as well. Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/amberrose/?hl=en

People obviously have been watching all 101 members of the Kardashian/Jenner family's social media pages, but everyone has remained mum on the matter. And it's likely that they will continue to considering their history with this strategy View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Their social pages appear to be business as usual, with Kim and Kourtney sharing pics of themselves in bikinis on vacation, Kylie promoting her lip kits, Kendall skydiving with Scott (OK, not so normal, but in the scheme of things), and Rob... well, he doesn't have an Instagram or an app.

As for Khloé herself, there have been numerous reports since Wednesday that she is devastated, heartbroken, and wanting to leave the couple's home in Cleveland to go back to Los Angeles. Jason Miller / Getty Images All of these reports include unnamed sources, but the E! News exclusive report is likely the most accurate dispatch considering the family's relationship with the network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some details from E!'s report on how its source said Kardashian was dealing as of Wednesday. Her entire world has been turned upside down. She cried hysterically all night. She begged to come back to L.A. and tried to find any way to make it work but her doctor wouldn't let her. She just wants to be with her family and leave as soon as possible. Kris is there and completely supporting her. She will obviously never be able to trust Tristan again or look at him the same way. ... The family absolutely believes it's in Khloe's best interest to end the relationship but will support her either way.

Thompson hasn't commented on the situation either but because he plays basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he hasn't been able to stay in hiding like Kardashian. He was booed at the Cavs game Wednesday night. Jason Miller / Stringer

On Thursday afternoon, BuzzFeed News confirmed that Khloé Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl. Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

That night, People Magazine reported that the birth of their healthy baby girl has helped Khloé forgive Thompson...already. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC / Via giphy.com According to another one of those convenient unnamed sources, “She’s basically already forgiven him. She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.” Note: A few hours earlier People claimed Khloé wanted to abandon plans to raise their daughter in Cleveland, and move back to LA to be with her family. What is the truth?

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday morning, Kim tweeted and confirmed that Khloé has indeed given birth. She shared that she was present; reports say that Kris, Kourtney, and Tristan were also in the room for the birth. 💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL