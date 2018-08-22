John Lithgow Is The Latest Star To Join The As-Yet-Untitled Film About The Women Who Helped Expose Fox News' Toxic Work Culture

Lithgow will play Roger Ailes, who faced several allegations of sexual misconduct at the time of his death last year.

Randolph, along with Annapurna Pictures itself, will produce the film with Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, AJ Dix of Denver and Delilah Productions, and Margaret Riley.

Jay Roach will serve as the film's director and Charles Randolph is writing the script.

Previous reports called the movie Fair & Balanced , though a representative for Annapurna Pictures told BuzzFeed News that the project still has no title.

It was announced Wednesday that John Lithgow would be the latest star joining the as-yet-untitled Annapurna Pictures film about the women who took on the toxic work culture at Fox News while the network was under the control of the late Roger Ailes.

Prior to his death in May 2017, Ailes denied the allegations of sexual misconduct.

One of Ailes' accusers, Carlson, said she was harassed by the longtime news chief and alleged that Ailes retaliated against her by refusing to renew her contract.

Carlson and Fox reached a settlement where the former Fox anchor was paid $20 million to end the suit.

Kelly has also said Ailes acted inappropriately with her.

“He tried to grab me three times, and make out with me, and I had to shove him off of me," Kelly said in her 2016 memoir Settle for More.

"When I shoved him off a third time, he asked me when my contract was up.”

Kelly also said that when she reported Ailes' alleged behavior, she was simply told to “steer clear of him.”