John Lithgow Is The Latest Star To Join The As-Yet-Untitled Film About The Women Who Helped Expose Fox News' Toxic Work Culture
Lithgow will play Roger Ailes, who faced several allegations of sexual misconduct at the time of his death last year.
It was announced Wednesday that John Lithgow would be the latest star joining the as-yet-untitled Annapurna Pictures film about the women who took on the toxic work culture at Fox News while the network was under the control of the late Roger Ailes.
According to Variety, Lithgow will play Ailes, the disgraced former chief of the network who faced several allegations of sexual misconduct in the last years of his life by women who worked under him, including anchors Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson.
Prior to his death in May 2017, Ailes denied the allegations of sexual misconduct.
One of Ailes' accusers, Carlson, said she was harassed by the longtime news chief and alleged that Ailes retaliated against her by refusing to renew her contract.
Carlson and Fox reached a settlement where the former Fox anchor was paid $20 million to end the suit.
Kelly has also said Ailes acted inappropriately with her.
“He tried to grab me three times, and make out with me, and I had to shove him off of me," Kelly said in her 2016 memoir Settle for More.
"When I shoved him off a third time, he asked me when my contract was up.”
Kelly also said that when she reported Ailes' alleged behavior, she was simply told to “steer clear of him.”
Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron will play Kelly.
She'll be joined by fellow Oscar winner Nicole Kidman who will play Carlson.
And finally, Oscar nominee Margot Robbie will take on the part of an associate producer at the network in the forthcoming film, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
