Here Is Fox News' Awkward Report On The Ongoing Roger Ailes Controversy





Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fox News anchor Bret Baier broke away from ongoing coverage of Donald Trump's nomination to cover the controversy surrounding Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

The report, from Fox News media correspondent Howard Kurtz, addressed the New York magazine report that Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has accused Ailes of sexual harassment, as well as rumors the CEO had already been ousted.

Ailes is reportedly in talks with 21st Century Fox to exit the company amid an internal review into allegations of sexual harassment. That review was trigged when former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against Ailes, claiming he sexually harassed her and retaliated when she refused his advances.

Here's the transcript of the Fox News report: