Gina Rodriguez Has Apologized After Deleting A Video Of Her Singing The N-Word

A video of Gina Rodriguez saying the n-word while reciting lyrics to a song was removed from the actor's Instagram story on Tuesday, followed shortly thereafter with an apology from the Jane the Virgin star.

The video shows Rodriguez, who has been accused of being anti-black in the past, singing along to "Ready or Not" by the Fugees as she has her hair and makeup done.

"Voodoo / I could do what you do, believe me," the actor sang in the video, which appeared for at least three hours on her Instagram stories before being taken down. "Niggas give me heebie-jeebies."



Representatives for Rodriguez did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment, but the star later apologized using the same app.



"I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry," Rodriguez said later on her Instagram story. "I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love, I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill, and I really am sorry if I offended you."