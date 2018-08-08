Gina Rodriguez Says It's "Heartbreaking" The Emmys Don't Honor More Latinos

“I do think there was a lot of phenomenal talent that was ignored," the star of Jane the Virgin told BuzzFeed News.

"There has been a lack of Latino nominations in the Emmys for years. It's not anything new," Rodriguez said. "It's nothing new. It's heartbreaking."

"I do think there was a lot of phenomenal talent that was ignored," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said, in contrast to the Emmys, the Golden Globes was "inclusive."

"Golden Globes is very inclusive and always has been, and always has been inclusive in starting someone's career, finding the newcomers, finding the ones in the corner that don't often get light shone on them," she said.