Hulu Released A Documentary On The Disastrous Fyre Festival Days Before Netflix's Upcoming Film On The Same Topic

Hulu on Monday surprised the world by releasing Fyre Fraud, a documentary about the disastrous 2017 music festival, just four days before Netflix was set to drop its own documentary on the same subject.

The Hulu documentary will feature an exclusive interview with Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland, who was recently sentenced to six years in prison for fraud.

According to a press release from the streaming service, the documentary "offers us a window into the mind of a con artist, the insidious charm of the fraudster and how they can capture our imaginations, our investment, and our votes in the age of Trump."

In addition to having McFarland featured in the film, the doc will focus heavily on the marketing and social media tactics around the event, especially as it pertains to FuckJerry, aka Elliot Tebele — who is an executive producer on the Netflix documentary, Fyre, premiering on Jan 18.