BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Hulu Released A Documentary On The Disastrous Fyre Festival Days Before Netflix's Upcoming Film On The Same Topic

Hulu Released A Documentary On The Disastrous Fyre Festival Days Before Netflix's Upcoming Film On The Same Topic

Hulu's documentary will feature an exclusive interview with Billy McFarland, the founder of the failed music festival.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 14, 2019, at 1:34 p.m. ET

Posted on January 14, 2019, at 1:29 p.m. ET

Hulu

Hulu on Monday surprised the world by releasing Fyre Fraud, a documentary about the disastrous 2017 music festival, just four days before Netflix was set to drop its own documentary on the same subject.

The Hulu documentary will feature an exclusive interview with Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland, who was recently sentenced to six years in prison for fraud.

According to a press release from the streaming service, the documentary "offers us a window into the mind of a con artist, the insidious charm of the fraudster and how they can capture our imaginations, our investment, and our votes in the age of Trump."

In addition to having McFarland featured in the film, the doc will focus heavily on the marketing and social media tactics around the event, especially as it pertains to FuckJerry, aka Elliot Tebele — who is an executive producer on the Netflix documentary, Fyre, premiering on Jan 18.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Fyre Festival was organized by McFarland and the rapper Ja Rule and was supposed to be a luxury music, art, and food event on a private island in the Bahamas that would eclipse big-name music festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo.

But when folks who'd paid thousands of dollars for the exclusive opportunity to hang out with influencers like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid arrived, they were disappointed to find they had no lodging accommodations, limited food options, and that many of the acts — who'd enticed them to fly all the way to the Caribbean for the event — had bailed.

Hulu's apparent pettiness for releasing its documentary right before Netflix's is getting a fair bit of praise online.

Welcome to the streaming wars, everyone.

Hulu surprise dropping its Fyre Fest documentary today, mere days before Netflix was set to drop its own, is the level of aggressive pettiness I'm here for
Caroline Darya Framke @carolineframke

Hulu surprise dropping its Fyre Fest documentary today, mere days before Netflix was set to drop its own, is the level of aggressive pettiness I'm here for

Reply Retweet Favorite

Will Netflix make a move and release its documentary even earlier now?

Hulu surprise dropping their Fyre Festival documentary mere days before Netflix was set to do the same
rob trench @robtrench

Hulu surprise dropping their Fyre Festival documentary mere days before Netflix was set to do the same

Reply Retweet Favorite

The good thing is, you'll soon have two films to watch about the greatest scam of the century.

Netflix: "Our spectacular Fyre Fest documentary premieres on Friday!" Hulu: "Oh yeah? Our even better Fyre Fest documentary premieres today!" Tom Holland: "hold me beer." https://t.co/qKyiyewkYK
julia 🤔 alexander @loudmouthjulia

Netflix: "Our spectacular Fyre Fest documentary premieres on Friday!" Hulu: "Oh yeah? Our even better Fyre Fest documentary premieres today!" Tom Holland: "hold me beer." https://t.co/qKyiyewkYK

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT