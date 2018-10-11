Fyre Festival Organizer Billy McFarland Was Sentenced To Six Years In Prison

Billy McFarland, the founder of the notorious Fyre Festival, which ended in disaster in 2017, was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday by a federal judge in New York.

In March, McFarland, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud for defrauding investors and a ticket vendor in connection with the April 2017 event. The music festival had been promoted by social media stars and celebrities like Ja Rule as a luxurious, A-list experience, but it quickly imploded into a calamity as duped guests arrived in the Bahamas to discover disaster-style tents and cheap sandwiches.

In addition to the public ridicule the festival generated, at least 80 investors lost more than $24 million by being deceived by McFarland into financing the fiasco.