Emma Thompson Quit A Film After John Lasseter, The Pixar Cofounder Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Joined

Actor Emma Thompson has quit an animated movie after she found out she would have to work with animator John Lasseter, the Pixar cofounder who stepped down from his post last year amid allegations of workplace sexual misconduct.



A representative for Thompson confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that the actor removed herself from the upcoming animated project when Lasseter was announced as the head of the Skydance Animation in January. The Hollywood Reporter was first with the news on Tuesday. Thompson's reps had no further comment on the matter.

The actor had been set to voice a character in a film called Luck, which will open in theaters in 2021. She'd already begun attending recording sessions, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

On IMDB, Luck is described only as "a comedy that pulls back the curtain on the millennia-old battle between the organizations of good luck and bad luck that secretly affects our daily lives."

Lasseter left Pixar last year after he was accused of "grabbing, kissing, [and] making comments about physical attributes" of employees in a THR report in November 2017.