Pixar And Disney Animation Chief John Lasseter Goes On Leave For Making Staff "Uncomfortable"

John Lasseter, the chief creative officer at Pixar and Walt Disney Animation, announced Tuesday that he is taking a leave of absence for making staff feel "disrespected or uncomfortable."

Lasseter, who was the director behind popular films Toy Story, A Bug's Life, and Cars, announced his decision to take a six-month sabbatical in a memo to staff first obtained by the Hollywood Reporter and later by Variety.

"It’s been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrespected or uncomfortable. That was never my intent," Lasseter wrote. "I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form. No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected."

A Pixar spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shortly after Lasseter's statement was leaked, the Hollywood Reporter published a story alleging he had engaged in a "pattern" for inappropriate physical contact with colleagues and staff.