Emma Thompson Was Made A Dame And Flirted With Prince William While Wearing Sneakers

Actor and beloved human Emma Thompson became a dame on Wednesday and playfully teased Prince William by asking him for a kiss during the Buckingham Palace ceremony.

Congratulations to Dame Emma Thompson! Today at Buckingham Palace, the actor received her Damehood from The Duke for services to Drama. https://t.co/1gSfaawBii

But the question was apparently all in good fun, because Thompson also told the news outlet that she'd "known him since was little, and [they] just sniggered at each other."

Please, please someone tell me I’m mistaken but did the now DAME Emma Thompson just wear trainers to the palace?

And while some focused on her exchange with the prince, others were more concerned about her amazing choice of footwear.

I’m a little bit in love with #EmmaThompson for wearing trainers to collect her damehood 👍🏼👌🏼😀 #gogirl

Thompson is clearly all about comfort, even when she's at an event as fancy schmancy as a royal ceremony.

Emma Thompson picking up her damehood: 1) wearing this incredible suit 2) asking Prince William if she can kiss him 3) also wearing box-fresh *trainers* 4) AND wearing an equal pay badge is an absolute MOOD https://t.co/WqfVrhFvhw

The two-time Oscar winner and star of Harry Potter and Love Actually even wore an equal-pay badge on her jacket, and people loved it.

But it should be no surprise that Thompson is all about comfort over style.

Friendly reminder that this is the same person who tossed aside her heels at the 2014 Golden Globes, taking the stage barefoot.