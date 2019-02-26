Emma Thompson Wrote A Searing Letter Explaining Why She Couldn't Work With John Lasseter

Emma Thompson wrote a searing letter to an animation studio as she quit a film in response to their hiring of John Lasseter, the Pixar co-founder accused of sexual misconduct.

“It feels very odd to me that you and your company would consider hiring someone with Mr. Lasseter’s pattern of misconduct given the present climate in which people with the kind of power that you have can reasonably be expected to step up to the plate,” Thompson wrote in a letter to Skydance Animation that was published in the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.



Last week, a representative for Thompson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the star stepped down from the upcoming animation film Luck — directed by “the very wonderful Alessandro Carloni,” as the actor said in her letter — due to Lasseter’s new role.

According to the Times, Thompson, a two-time Oscar winner, began coming up with a way to remove herself from the film the moment the studio hired Lasseter in January.

And in the recently published letter, she asked the studio pointed questions about their decision to hire the animation filmmaker, who is known for co-writing and directing the first Toy Story film and breathing new life into the animation genre of movies at Disney before stepping down in 2017.

“If a man has been touching women inappropriately for decades, why would a woman want to work for him if the only reason he’s not touching them inappropriately now is that it says in his contract that he must behave ‘Professionally’?” Thompson wrote in her letter.