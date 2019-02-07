Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Almost Hosted The Oscars Before Kevin Hart Was Chosen

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Did you know that we were this close to seeing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson perform a musical number at this year's Oscars? In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, the wrestler turned actor said he was in talks with the Academy to host the 2019 Oscars but couldn't do it due to scheduling. Kevin Hart was then chosen but subsequently pulled out due to the controversy over his past anti-gay comments. “I was so excited to get that call, and I didn’t anticipate it,” Johnson said. Johnson said that his team didn't campaign for the opportunity, but he was "over the moon" about the possibility of hosting what is arguably the most prestigious award show in the world. "I just paused in my silence and was like, wow thank you so much, and then immediately my brain started going, we'll do this kind of number and that," Johnson said.

Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

Johnson said he met with Oscars producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss several times and had already begun working on what his vision for the show as host would look like — ideas so grand he says Gigliotti and Weiss loved them. “I had this whole idea about this massive number, and I was going to sing and I was going to bring in this person to sing, this person from the audience, and … Oh my god," he said. The star said he and his team were going to "turn the Oscars on their head this year and make it something special and unique and different," which would usher in a new era of how the beloved awards ceremony is enjoyed. “That was the goal, audience first," Johnson said. "I wanted to try and create a scenario where, at the end of the night, my friends who won, my friends who didn't win, all had, despite not winning, had the greatest time. That was the goal." Sadly for us, Johnson ultimately had to decline the offer because he's filming the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which ironically he stars in with Hart.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images