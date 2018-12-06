Kevin Hart Is Deleting Old Anti-Gay Tweets After Being Announced As Oscars Host

In a since-deleted tweet, Hart joked that he would break a dollhouse over his son’s head if he were caught playing with the toy.

Comedian Kevin Hart is cleansing his social media feed after anti-gay tweets by the performer recently resurfaced following his announcement as the next Oscars host. “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay,’” read a 2011 tweet that Hart deleted sometime on Wednesday or Thursday. Benjamin Lee, an editor at the Guardian, was one of the first to point out Hart’s old tweets following the Oscars announcement. “I wonder when Kevin Hart is gonna start deleting all his old tweets,” Lee tweeted, adding screenshots from some of Hart’s since-deleted tweets in which he said someone looked like “a gay bill board for AIDS” and called another person a “FAT FAG.”

Lee wrote a piece documenting Hart’s history of anti-gay sentiment, detailing the Night School actor’s 2010 stand-up bit where he said, “One of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay.”



Hart maintained that he wasn’t anti-gay and had “nothing against gay people,” but added that if he could prevent his son from being gay, he would.



“Hiring Hart is an indicative misstep that highlights how homophobia, casual or blatant, is still de-prioritised in comparison with other discriminatory belief systems,” Lee wrote. Representatives for Hart and the Academy did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

Although Hart denied being anti-gay in the past, a quick search through his tweets showcases his flagrant use of the word “fag,” “homo,” and “gay.”

After seeing this @benfraserlee tweet, I did a search for every time Kevin Hart tweeted "fag," "homo," or "gay." It was…a lot. And he seems to have basically stopped tweeting those words after 2011 — i.e. the year his first stand-up movie became a hit.