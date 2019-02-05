The Oscars Officially Won't Have A Host This Year After The Kevin Hart Controversy

The Oscars in 2019 will officially be without a main host after Kevin Hart bowed out of the job amid a controversy over his past anti-gay tweets.

A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that the Feb. 24 telecast will go on without a main host. (Fox earlier reported the news on Monday night.)

Instead, the Oscars will simply see a cavalcade of celebrities appear as presenters throughout the ceremony. The Academy announced on Monday that the first stars to appear on stage will be Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and Constance Wu.

The last time the Oscars did not have a main host was in 1989. The show infamously did not go over well. It started with a ill-advised musical number from Rob Lowe and Snow White and ended with 17 celebrities, including Julie Andrews and Paul Newman, signing an open letter to the producer of the show condemning the production.