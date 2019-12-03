"The Devil Wears Prada" Musical Has Cast The Roles Of Miranda Priestly And Andy Sachs

Actors Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones have been chosen to play the lead roles in the highly anticipated production of The Devil Wears Prada musical, the show's producers announced Tuesday.



Leavel will play Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of the fictional magazine Runway, a role made famous by Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep in the 2006 film.

Jones will portray Andy Sachs, the inexperienced fashion assistant who tries her hardest to meet the seemingly impossible demands of her boss. Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway played Andy in the movie.

Additionally, James Alsop, who has previously worked with superstar Beyoncé, will join the project as a choreographer.

The musical will now make its debut on July 13, 2021, at Chicago's CIBC Theatre and will run through Aug. 15, 2021. Audience reaction will determine whether it transfers to Broadway in New York City.

Leavel is a Broadway veteran who won the 2006 Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in The Drowsy Chaperone. Since her win, Leavel has starred in various stage productions, including Mamma Mia! and Elf the Musical. As recently as 2018, she appeared in The Prom as Dee Dee Allen, which interestingly enough, will be the same role Streep tackles in the forthcoming film adaptation for Netflix.

Jones is a relative newcomer to the scene. She made her Broadway debut in 2016 in the musical adaptation of Groundhog Day and has been making a name for herself ever since. Most recently, she starred as Mopsa in the Go-Go’s musical Head Over Heels.

