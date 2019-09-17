"The Devil Wears Prada" Is Going To Be Turned Into A Musical And Will Make Its Debut Next Summer

The Devil Wears Prada, the beloved 2006 film starring Oscar-winning actors Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, is getting the musical treatment.

A musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada will debut at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre on July 14, 2020.

The show will run its pre-Broadway engagement from mid-July until August 2020.

The forthcoming show, a story based on the original bestselling novel by author Lauren Weisberger, has an excellent team of creators behind it.

Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro will helm the project as its director, Paul Rudinick is producing the book, Shaina Taub is responsible for lyrics, and Grammy-winning singer Elton John has been tasked with creating the show's music.

Lead producer Kevin McCollum told the Chicago Tribune it was important to Shapiro for the show to premiere in Chicago, though he remained mum on the exact date the show would eventually make its way to New York.

As of now, no dates or casting news for a Broadway run have been announced. So we'll all have to wait a bit longer before we can hear Miranda Priestly say "that's all" in a singsong voice.