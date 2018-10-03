BuzzFeed News

Chelsea Peretti Announced She Won’t Be Returning To “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” As A Series Regular And People Are Sad

“But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back," the actor assured fans.

By Michael Blackmon

Last updated on October 3, 2018, at 2:09 p.m. ET

Posted on October 3, 2018, at 2:03 p.m. ET

Actor Chelsea Peretti announced Wednesday on Twitter that she won’t be returning as her beloved character Gina Linetti on the comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine as a series regular.

In a tweet to fans, Peretti shed some light on the news.

“I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6,” she wrote.

“But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji,” she continued. “I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation.”

Since it was difficult for Peretti to “know exactly what to say” in this instance, she likened her exit from the show to Emmy Rossum’s departure from Showtime’s Shameless in late August, with a humorous tweet using Rossum’s exit statement from that show.

@chelseaperetti I feel like crying right now 😭 Thank you Chelsea for giving so much of you to Gina. It’s been nothing but pure delight to follow her every week. And however much left of her we have yet to see, I can’t wait, as I’m sure you’ve given it your whole as usual. Lots of love!! ❤️
Fans took the revelation hard. Some felt like crying.

@chelseaperetti PLS DONT
And some just weren’t having it, opting to express their emotions in GIF form.

@chelseaperetti I’M NOT CRYING but thank you for giving us gina linetti, we don’t deserve her or you and I hope whatever comes next is just as fabulous ✨ https://t.co/tcYd7KjBMg
Others thanked Peretti for giving them five seasons of Gina Linetti and wished her well on her next journey.

@chelseaperetti oh my god?? i’m gonna cry, i love gina so much and the show won’t be the same without her
A few added that “the show won’t be the same without her.”

@chelseaperetti Okay I’m legit crying 😭😭😭 thank you for portraying Gina your performance has been impeccable and I’m gonna miss you and her interactions with the squad so much 😭😭 Also who’s gonna feed us great BTS content once you leave 😭😭😭 love you Chelsea ❤️
And there were a lot of people who said they were actually crying.

“I’m gonna miss you and her interaction with the squad so much,” one fan said.

Peretti, who is the sister of BuzzFeed’s founder and CEO Jonah Peretti, has been on the show since it began back in 2013 on Fox.

Earlier this year, fans were devastated when the network decided not to renew the show for a sixth season, but then NBC picked it up days later, with concerted online effort by fans to save the much-loved show seemingly paying off in the end.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Peretti’s representatives for additional information.

