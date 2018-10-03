Chelsea Peretti Announced She Won’t Be Returning To “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” As A Series Regular And People Are Sad

Actor Chelsea Peretti announced Wednesday on Twitter that she won’t be returning as her beloved character Gina Linetti on the comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine as a series regular.

In a tweet to fans, Peretti shed some light on the news.

“I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6,” she wrote.

“But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji,” she continued. “I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation.”

Since it was difficult for Peretti to “know exactly what to say” in this instance, she likened her exit from the show to Emmy Rossum’s departure from Showtime’s Shameless in late August, with a humorous tweet using Rossum’s exit statement from that show.