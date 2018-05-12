BuzzFeed News

NBC Is Saving "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" So Maybe Not Everything Is Garbage

Cocreator Mike Schur announced on Twitter that NBC will be giving Brooklyn Nine-Nine a sixth season after massive support from fans.

By Marcus Jones

Last updated on May 12, 2018, at 9:25 a.m. ET

Posted on May 12, 2018, at 12:52 a.m. ET

After a massive outpour of support for Brooklyn Nine-Nine after it was canceled by Fox, the show has been saved by NBC!

The upcoming 13-episode sixth season of the workplace comedy will maintain its cast and writers, joining cocreator Mike Schur's two other shows on the network: The Good Place and Abby's.

NBC confirmed the news in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home," said Robert Greenblatt, the chair of NBC Entertainment.

Fox

Greenblatt added, "Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

The cast and crew were quick to share the big news with fans on social media, thanking everyone again for their support and including some of the best GIF'd moments from the show.

Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but.... NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!! Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!!
SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON!
#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! https://t.co/cTycfF4FoR
WE ARE BACK! @NBC PICKED US UP FOR A 6TH SEASON!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 THANK YOU INTERNET!!!!!!!!!!!! "NINE NINE"
Andy Samberg — via the account belonging to his comedy trio, the Lonely Island — also celebrated the news.

So happy to announce: NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!!
NBC said it all in one GIF:

We got your SIX! #Brooklyn99 is officially coming to NBC!
And it looks like the show has already made a new friend on its new network:

@nbc
NINE-NINE!!!

