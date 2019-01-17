Senators Were Laughably Conflicted About Whether To Share Cardi B's Video On The Government Shutdown
"Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?" —Sen. Chuck Schumer
Superstar Cardi B posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday expressing concern about the current partial government shutdown, which is now the longest in the country's history.
The shutdown affects around 800,000 workers and there is, as of right now, no end in sight.
"Trump is now ordering — as in summoning — federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid," Cardi said, referring to the 46,000 IRS employees who will have to report to work to handle taxes, a number that accounts for 60% of the department's workforce according to the AP.
"Now I don't wanna hear y'all motherfuckers talk about, 'Oh, but Obama shut the government down for 17 days,'" Cardi continued. "Yeah, bitch, for health care! So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches could go check y'all pussy in the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem." (Back in 2013, Republicans did force a shutdown when they tried to delay implementation of the Affordable Care Act.)
Well, despite one of the most famous rappers on Earth supporting them, it appears a few Democratic senators felt conflicted about sharing Cardi's video due to her colorful language.
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii tweeted, "(Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video)"
This was followed by a response from Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy: "Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago!"
Both Murphy and Schatz toyed with the idea of retweeting Cardi's message, with Schatz attempting to get Murphy to put himself on the line first.
"OK, you do it," Schatz tweeted. "And say retweets are not endorsements, especially the language, and I will retweet."
Murphy responded, "DHYB," which means "don't hold your breath." (See, government officials are cool too, kids!!)
Anyway, the story doesn't end there because another high-profile politician got involved.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer replied to both men, saying, "Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?"
But they ultimately decided not to support Cardi's message because it "wouldn't be senatorial," according to Schatz.
Reactions online to people who saw the conversation transpire in real time were strong.
One person called it "the funniest back and forth convo" between senators.
Others thanked Cardi for being the catalyst for such lively banter.
And some couldn't believe the conversation was actually real.
"Now I know a lot of y'all don't care because y'all don't work for the government or y'all probably don't even have a job, but this shit is really fucking serious," Cardi said toward the end of her video.
The rapper said the country was "in a hellhole right now" and expressed sympathy for furloughed employees "that gotta go to fucking work to not get motherfucking paid."
