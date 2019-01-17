Senators Were Laughably Conflicted About Whether To Share Cardi B's Video On The Government Shutdown

Superstar Cardi B posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday expressing concern about the current partial government shutdown, which is now the longest in the country's history.

The shutdown affects around 800,000 workers and there is, as of right now, no end in sight.

"Trump is now ordering — as in summoning — federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid," Cardi said, referring to the 46,000 IRS employees who will have to report to work to handle taxes, a number that accounts for 60% of the department's workforce according to the AP.

"Now I don't wanna hear y'all motherfuckers talk about, 'Oh, but Obama shut the government down for 17 days,'" Cardi continued. "Yeah, bitch, for health care! So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches could go check y'all pussy in the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem." (Back in 2013, Republicans did force a shutdown when they tried to delay implementation of the Affordable Care Act.)

Well, despite one of the most famous rappers on Earth supporting them, it appears a few Democratic senators felt conflicted about sharing Cardi's video due to her colorful language.

Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii tweeted, "(Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video)"

This was followed by a response from Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy: "Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago!"