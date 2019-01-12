The Ongoing Government Shutdown Is Now The Longest Of All Time

WASHINGTON — The ongoing government shutdown became the longest in United States history Saturday, and there is no end to the standoff in sight.

Saturday marks the 22nd day of the partial shutdown, breaking the previous record of 21 days set during Bill Clinton’s presidency between December 1995 and January 1996. That shutdown affected only a third as many workers.

During the history-making moment Congress was empty. Lawmakers had returned home for the weekend. President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders remain as divided as ever over funding for a southern border wall and spent Friday taking shots at each other from a distance.

“Let’s give [Trump] time to think it through,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday. “Oh, think? Did I say think? Let’s see what happens next.”

Friday was supposed to be payday for government workers. Around 800,000 people — roughly half of whom are furloughed, half of whom are deemed essential and must work without pay — missed their first paycheck since the shutdown began.

Cracks are already starting to show. TSA workers are calling in sick in droves. Low-wage subcontractors are losing wages they’ll likely never get back. Even the organization tasked with stabilizing the spike in asylum claims at the southern border has been largely shut down.

Now the head of the union that represents federal prison guards is warning that guards are increasingly fearful of wholescale uprisings from prisoners. The Federal Bureau of Prisons is providing only IOUs to contractors in exchange for food and supplies, said Eric Young, president of the American Federation of Government Employees’ Council of Prison Locals C-33.

While vendors have continued to serve prisons so far, Young said that many rural suppliers are smaller mom and pop businesses and workers are terrified about what will happen if those businesses stop providing food without payment.

“It’s going to be a national crisis. Inmates don’t play about their food,” said Young. “They will burn up every fucking prison in America. It’s a serious situation.”

Despite this, lawmakers have not treated this situation with the same urgency as past shutdowns. This is in part because it is not a full government shutdown. Several departments had their funding approved earlier in 2018, before the wall disagreement ground talks to a halt. Still, nine of 15 federal departments are currently without funding.