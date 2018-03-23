Cardi B Wants The Government To Tell Her "What You’re Doing With My Fucking Tax Money"
She made money moves all the way into the top tax bracket.
It's tax season, and Cardi B has a demand for her government: "Uncle Sam, I want to know what you’re doing with my fucking tax money."
In an Instagram video Thursday, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said that "the government is taking 40% of my taxes." (The highest tax bracket is 39.6%.)
"When you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they're doing with your donation," Cardi B said.
She complained that, despite how much she spends on taxes, prisons are underfunded and "there's still rats on the damn trains" in New York.
A lot of conservatives were quite pleased. "Cardi B is sounding awfully fiscally conservative in this video," said Meghan McCain.
It should be noted that Cardi B is...not conservative.
"Trump is soo disgusting," she tweeted in January.
In the caption of an Instagram post in 2016, she urged people to "vote for DaddyBernie."
This isn't the first time Cardi B has had a bone to pick with the IRS.
As journalist Yashar Ali pointed out on Twitter, she posted a video last year in which she made a request to anyone who owed her outstanding payments.
"If you owe me a check, hold that motherfucker for 2018, ya hurr? Because the motherfucking IRS is tryna come for me for tax season," she said.
