Cardi B Wants The Government To Tell Her "What You’re Doing With My Fucking Tax Money"

She made money moves all the way into the top tax bracket.

It's tax season, and Cardi B has a demand for her government: "Uncle Sam, I want to know what you’re doing with my fucking tax money."

In an Instagram video Thursday, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said that "the government is taking 40% of my taxes." (The highest tax bracket is 39.6%.)

"When you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they're doing with your donation," Cardi B said.

She complained that, despite how much she spends on taxes, prisons are underfunded and "there's still rats on the damn trains" in New York.