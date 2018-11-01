BuzzFeed News

Walkouts Are Taking Place At Google Offices Across The World To Protest Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Walkouts Are Taking Place At Google Offices Across The World To Protest Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Staff walkouts have so far taken place at offices in Asia and Europe, with more expected.

By Matthew Champion and Pranav Dixit

Posted on November 1, 2018, at 7:45 a.m. ET

Groups of Google employees are staging walkouts at offices across the world in protest at how sexual misconduct allegations are handled by the company.

Photographs showed staff protesting at offices in Singapore, Japan, Israel, Switzerland, Germany, the UK, and Ireland, with more offices expected to follow. All the walkouts were timed to begin at 11:10 a.m. local time.

Around 150 employees also walked out of offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Hyderabad in India, a Google source said.

Organizers have made five demands for change in how Google handles sexual misconduct allegations, including an end to forced arbitration, which prevents victims from taking cases to court.

The companywide protest was launched in response to revelations that Google protected senior employees who allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct.

According to the New York Times, Andy Rubin, the creator of Android, was paid $90 million when he left Google in 2014 despite an internal investigation being held into an allegation he coerced an employee to perform oral sex on him.

In an email to staff this week, Google CEO Sundai Pichai said he supported the planned walkouts.

"Some of you have raised constructive ideas for how we can improve our policies going forward… I’m taking in all of your feedback so we can turn these ideas into action," Pichai said in the email, according to two sources.


