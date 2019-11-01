Beto O'Rourke Has Ended His Presidential Campaign
"Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully," O'Rourke said Friday.
Beto O'Rourke, who began this year as one of the Democratic Party's stars, has ended his presidential campaign.
"Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully," he wrote in a Medium post published Friday.
O'Rourke had been expected to speak at the Liberty and Justice Celebration dinner Friday night in Des Moines, Iowa. His supporters had lined the sidewalks outside the arena where the dinner is to take place with his trademark black signs and enormous letters spelling "No Fear" and "you Beto believe it."
The campaign's volunteers outside the arena were shocked to learn O'Rourke was ending his campaign — some were in tears.
"I've never been in politics before. Because of him, I felt hope. I'm a better person because of him, directly because of him," Peggy Crowe, who came to Des Moines from Asheville, North Carolina for the event, told BuzzFeed News.
O'Rourke became a national political celebrity on the left after his unsuccessful 2018 Senate race in Texas against Ted Cruz, pushing him to quickly move from a former member of Congress to a top presidential prospect.
He spent much of the winter after his closer-than-expected Senate defeat slowly moving toward a presidential campaign, first with a road trip he documented on Medium and later with a splashy interview with Oprah Winfrey. His entrance into the race was made with a Vanity Fair cover story, with a portrait shot by Annie Leibovitz.
But his campaign struggled to gain traction into the spring and summer. He was criticized early on for not having a clear enough purpose for his campaign, or a set of policy that set him apart from the large pool of candidates.
Late this summer, after a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, O'Rourke refocused his campaign on ending gun violence, pushing for a far-reaching overhaul of how the US regulates guns.
"When El Paso happened, he found this solid place. He was willing to stand up to everybody," Crowe said Friday night. "I think he has a better chance to make his mark against the gun lobby. He can go down in the history books."
"To hear someone speak so loudly about criminal justice and giving rights to people of color and people who don’t love the same or look the same, it was so inspiring," Krystal Reilly, who came to Des Moines from Austin, said through tears. "It was very Kennedy-esque, that he just truly felt he could bring people together."
This news story is breaking and will update.
Molly Hensley-Clancy reported from Des Moines.
