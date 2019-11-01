Beto O'Rourke Has Ended His Presidential Campaign

Beto O'Rourke, who began this year as one of the Democratic Party's stars, has ended his presidential campaign.

"Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully," he wrote in a Medium post published Friday.



O'Rourke had been expected to speak at the Liberty and Justice Celebration dinner Friday night in Des Moines, Iowa. His supporters had lined the sidewalks outside the arena where the dinner is to take place with his trademark black signs and enormous letters spelling "No Fear" and "you Beto believe it."

The campaign's volunteers outside the arena were shocked to learn O'Rourke was ending his campaign — some were in tears.

"I've never been in politics before. Because of him, I felt hope. I'm a better person because of him, directly because of him," Peggy Crowe, who came to Des Moines from Asheville, North Carolina for the event, told BuzzFeed News.