The Time's Up Movement Released A Powerful Video Marking The Campaign's First Anniversary

The founders of the Time's Up movement released a powerful video Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the legal defense fund's creation and celebrate its accomplishments.

One year ago, more than 300 women in film, television, and theater launched Time's Up to fight systemic sexual harassment in workplaces across the country. The move followed months of sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men in media, entertainment, business, and politics.

"It’s been a hell of a year. And 2018 was just the beginning," the Time's Up account tweeted Tuesday morning.

The video released on New Year's Day is a compilation of headlines, interviews, and speeches given by some of the campaign's most notable supporters throughout 2018.

"We have public voices, we have resources, but women who are workers in this country have nothing to gain in certain instances by coming forward. We want to help," Reese Witherspoon says in the video — a clip from an earlier interview.



According to statistics provided by Time's Up, more than 4,000 people have contacted the Legal Defense Fund. More than 800 lawyers in the Time's Up network have assisted more than 3,900 people from 30 different industries. More than two-thirds of the people who contacted Time's Up identify as low-income.



To date, the fund has raised more than $22 million — the most raised in GoFundMe history.