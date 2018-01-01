Hundreds Of Powerful Women In Hollywood Have Launched A Plan To Fight Sexual Harassment

Reese Witherspoon and Shonda Rhimes are among more than 300 top entertainment executives who have come together to fight sexual harassment in workplaces.

More than 300 women in film, television, and theater launched an initiative Monday to fight systemic sexual harassment in workplaces across the country. The move follows months of sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men in media, entertainment, business, and politics.

The Time's Up initiative — spearheaded by powerful female executives, writers, producers, directors, and Hollywood actresses — aims to address systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace and hopes to empower more men and women to hold wrongdoers accountable.

The initiative was formed in the wake of the #MeToo movement that began after one of Hollywood's most powerful men, Harvey Weinstein, faced multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

All over the world, women began sharing their stories of being sexually harassed as part of the #MeToo movement. Since then, many high-profile men in media, politics, business, and entertainment have either been fired, suspended, or forced to resign after being accused of sexual misconduct.