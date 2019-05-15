How The NXIVM Whistleblower Uncovered The "Horrible Evil" Of The Alleged Sex-Slave Cult

After climbing the ranks of purported self-help group NXIVM for more than a decade, Mark Vicente remembered exactly when "walls came tumbling down" — when he learned about the group's alleged secret sex-slave cult called DOS.



Vicente was a loyal follower of Keith Raniere, the group's enigmatic leader with a nationwide network of students often paying thousands of dollars to learn his self-created curriculum. Raniere and the top leaders of NXIVM, including Vicente, all resided in the same neighborhood in Albany, New York, though the organization also had locations in other states, Canada, and Mexico.

As Vicente worked his way into the group's upper ranks, he realized there was a "secret society" of women who allegedly handed over compromising information about themselves — including nude photos — to Raniere and were ordered to complete sexual favors for him.

He said he knew something was not right when he noticed some women in the organization looked "skeletal" after losing a significant amount of weight. Their skin was pale — almost "translucent" — and they looked like they suffered from malnutrition.



That's when Vicente blew the lid on the organization by resigning and alerting authorities.



"I finally asked myself the question I was too terrified to ask. ... What if [Raniere] is not the person I think he is?" Vicente testified over several days in a Brooklyn federal courtroom.

"What if this is a mask to do heinous things to people?"

Vicente, who has signed an immunity agreement with prosecutors, was the second witness to testify in the trial against Raniere, who was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, racketeering, and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

Raniere is the sole defendant in the case after three women previously pleaded guilty to a series of charges. Allison Mack, the former Smallville actor who allegedly was Raniere's second in command, pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges. Clare Bronfman, an heir to the Seagram liquor fortune whose wealth helped fund NXIVM, and Kathy Russell, the group's longtime bookkeeper, also pleaded guilty.

