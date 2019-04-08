Former "Smallville" Actor Allison Mack Pleaded Guilty To Racketeering Charges Ahead Of The NXIVM Sex Cult Trial

Former Smallville actor Allison Mack pleaded guilty Monday to racketeering and conspiracy charges for her involvement in a secret sex trafficking cult.

Mack, who was initially charged with sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and forced labor, reversed her initial not guilty plea and admitted to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of racketeering.

"I have come to the conclusion that I must take full responsibility for my conduct and that’s why I am pleading guilty today," she said in court, according to the New York Post. "I’m very sorry for the victims of this case. I’m very sorry for who I’ve hurt though my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings."



Mack was arrested in April 2018 for her involvement in the alleged sex trafficking cult run by self-help guru Keith Raniere. She was released on $5 million bond and has been under house arrest in California.

Raniere allegedly created the self-help organization, NXIVM, and then manipulated women into "master-slave" relationships. The women were also allegedly made to follow strict diets, and to endure a branding ceremony in which his initials were burned into their skin with a cauterizing pen.



Prosecutors alleged that Mack was Raniere's second in command who helped recruit women to join DOS, a secret group within NXIVM.

On Monday, Mack admitted to her involvement with DOS, saying she had a slave and that she instructed women "to perform services for me," by threatening that they "could face serious harm," according to the New York Post. According to the post, Mack said the women had handed over damaging personal information, such as nude photos and financial details as collateral.

“Through it all, I believed that Raniere’s intention was to help people. I was wrong," she said Monday, according to the New York Daily News.

It is unclear if Mack is cooperating with prosecutors ahead of Raniere's trial, which is set to begin later this month.

Mack is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.