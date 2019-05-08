A Former Member Of Alleged Cult NXIVM Testified In Horrifying Detail About Becoming A Sex Slave

Keith Raniere, right, listening on Tuesday to the testimony of a witness who is not being identified.

BROOKLYN — A woman took the stand Wednesday as the first witness in the federal criminal trial of Keith Raniere, testifying that she was manipulated into becoming "a slave" and performing sexual favors for the alleged cult leader.

Sylvie, who only used her first name in court, was a member of NXIVM for 13 years and her testimony Tuesday and Wednesday gave the public an inside look on the inner workings of the alleged sex cult.

Raniere was charged last year with with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, racketeering, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. His lawyers have argued he is a "good man" with "good intentions."



Allison Mack, the former Smallville actor who allegedly was Raniere's second in command, has pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges.



Sylvie said she was first introduced to NXIVM through Clare Bronfman, an heir to the Seagram liquor fortune whose wealth helped fund the organization and who also pleaded guilty for her involvement last month.

Sylvie said that Bronfman and Raniere kept a close eye on her over the years as she was a runner, training with the hope of becoming an elite athlete. Raniere offered to be her coach even though Sylvie testified she had never even seen him run before.

She said she was required to send them daily logs of her training performance. When she complained about feeling ill after a strenuous period of training, she said Bronfman and Raniere did not suggest she go see a doctor or ease up on her running.

After several years of taking self-help classes, Sylvie was invited to join DOS — a subgroup of NXIVM. Monica Duran, the woman who invited her to join, promised Sylvie this new project would help her lead a more fulfilled life and become a stronger person — but to learn more about it, she would need to hand over "collateral."



She testified that Duran suggested Sylvie write a letter addressed to her parents saying she was a prostitute, as well as hand over naked photos of herself.

Once Sylive provided the sensitive material she said Duran told her she was now her slave.

"I thought I was in the project and the collateral would basically keep my mouth shut about it. Now I was Monica's slave and she was my master," Sylvie testified, adding that Duran began giving her assignments she needed to complete.