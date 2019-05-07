Alleged NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Just Wanted To Create A "Secret Society Of Women," His Attorney Says

Prosecutors say Raniere was a predator who controlled women as sex slaves. His attorney says he merely taught women how to be vulnerable.





Elizabeth Williams / AP A courtroom sketch of Keith Raniere, second from right, on April 13.

The trial for Keith Raniere, the leader of the alleged secret sex cult NXIVM, began in Brooklyn Tuesday, a little over a year after he was arrested in a villa in Mexico and accused of manipulating women into being sex slaves. In their opening arguments, attorneys on both sides painted a widely different picture of Raniere, who has been charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, racketeering, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar described Raniere as "a predator" who sexually exploited women — including a minor — and blackmailed them with private, naked photos and their bank accounts. "He claimed to be a leader, but he was a conman," Hajjar said. Raniere's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, called his client a "good man" with "good intentions," who taught women how to be vulnerable. Raniere is standing trial as the sole defendant in the case after three women previously pleaded guilty to a series of charges. Allison Mack, the former Smallville actor who allegedly was Raniere's second in command, pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges.

Bebeto Matthews / AP Allison Mack, center, leaves after a court hearing in May 2018.

Clare Bronfman, an heir to the Seagram liquor fortune whose wealth helped fund NXIVM, and Kathy Russell, the group's longtime bookkeeper, also pleaded guilty.

Hajjar said Raniere drew people in to NXIVM with the promise of a better life, including more money and healthier relationships, but ultimately took advantage of them, and in some cases sexually exploited women.

The prosecution described NXIVM as a "criminal group" with Raniere serving as its mastermind. He allegedly controlled his followers, using shame and humiliation as a way to bring them down if they ever challenged his authority. Hajjar said Raniere recruited a family from Mexico — including three daughters — in the early 2000s. Raniere offered to tutor the children, Hajjar said, but instead he had sex with all three girls. "He turned family against family, sister against sister," she said. In order to protect the women's privacy, the court is referring to past members by only their first names. When the middle daughter, Daniela, began seeing another man, Raniere allegedly punished her with threats of deportation. After two years of threats, Raniere allegedly followed through and had Daniela driven to Mexico, where he still made her do as he pleased as he held on to her documents, such as her birth certificate. Raniere also had sex with the family's youngest daughter, a 15-year-old girl whom he referred to as "virgin Camilla," Hajjar said. Raniere, who was 45 at the time, also took explicit photos of her, which were used as an instrument of coercion and control, Hajjar added. The prosecutor focused much of her opening argument on DOS — a subgroup of NXIVM — which purported to be a women's empowerment group. Instead, Hajjar said, Raniere recruited the women to the group to serve as his slaves, where he controlled many aspects of their lives, including their schedules, diets, and whom they spoke to.

YouTube / Via youtube.com Keith Raniere appears in a video for his "Conversations" production.