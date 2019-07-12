Someone Burglarized Soccer Champ Allie Long's Hotel Room While She Was Celebrating The World Cup Win

US Women's soccer champ Allie Long said Thursday that someone broke into her Los Angeles hotel room while the team was celebrating its historic World Cup win, with the thief stealing her wedding ring, cash, and the key to New York City she had just received.

The US Women's Soccer team held a day-long celebration on Wednesday after winning their fourth World Cup trophy. The day started in New York City where the team was honored with a ticker tape parade where thousands of fans lined the streets of lower Manhattan to celebrate the victory. While there, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio presented each member of the team with a key to the city.

The team then flew to Los Angeles where they were presented with the Best Team award at the 2019 ESPY Awards.